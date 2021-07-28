 Skip to main content

8 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 4:47am   Comments
8 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly a loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $17.78 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares fell 0.6% to $221.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter, driven by double-digit growth across its product categories. Apple's flagship product – the iPhone – fetched revenues of $39.57 billion or 48.6% of the total revenues. Apple shares, however, fell 2.1% to $143.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $27.82 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 1.3% to $372.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Alphabet shares gained 3.2% to $2,722.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $18.45 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares slipped 0.1% to $42.08 in after-hours trading.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Microsoft shares gained 0.2% to $287.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to have earned $2.08 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares slipped 0.1% to $246.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. Starbucks shares, however, fell 3% to $122.30 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

