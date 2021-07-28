8 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly a loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $17.78 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares fell 0.6% to $221.00 in after-hours trading.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter, driven by double-digit growth across its product categories. Apple's flagship product – the iPhone – fetched revenues of $39.57 billion or 48.6% of the total revenues. Apple shares, however, fell 2.1% to $143.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $27.82 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 1.3% to $372.60 in after-hours trading.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Alphabet shares gained 3.2% to $2,722.00 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $18.45 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares slipped 0.1% to $42.08 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Microsoft shares gained 0.2% to $287.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to have earned $2.08 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares slipped 0.1% to $246.00 in after-hours trading.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. Starbucks shares, however, fell 3% to $122.30 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga