8 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2021

Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly a loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $17.78 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares fell 0.6% to $221.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $27.82 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 1.3% to $372.60 in after-hours trading. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Alphabet shares gained 3.2% to $2,722.00 in the after-hours trading session.

