Recap: Renasant Q2 Earnings

Shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.38% year over year to $0.73, which missed the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $157,189,000 declined by 7.51% year over year, which missed the estimate of $172,680,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Renasant hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $46.97

52-week low: $20.89

Price action over last quarter: down 12.51%

Company Description

Renasant Corp operates as a holding company for Renasant Bank, a Mississippi banking corporation, and its subsidiary, Renasant Insurance, Inc. It has three reportable segments: community banks, insurance, and wealth management. With its community banks segment, the company provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses. Its insurance segment is an insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance through third-party carriers. The wealth management segment provides a range of services including money management and retirement planning. The majority of the company's revenue is driven by lending activities in its community banks segment. Renasant Corporation primarily operates in the southern United States.