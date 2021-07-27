Recap: Encompass Health Q2 Earnings

Shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 277.42% year over year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Revenue of $1,288,000,000 higher by 19.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,260,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.32 and $4.47.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $5,100,000,000 and $5,250,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $89.68

52-week low: $60.44

Price action over last quarter: down 5.48%

Company Overview

Encompass Health Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. It operates in two segments: inpatient rehabilitation and home health and hospice. The Inpatient rehabilitation segment contributes the majority of the firm's revenue and provides specialized rehabilitative treatment through a network of inpatient hospitals. These hospitals are concentrated in the eastern half of the United States and Texas. The Home health and hospital segment provides skilled home health services through agencies concentrated in the southeastern United States and Texas, which include nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, social work, and hospice services.