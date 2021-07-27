Trustmark: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 49.02% over the past year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $178,791,000 up by 0.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $172,100,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $36.31

Company's 52-week low was at $20.08

Price action over last quarter: down 6.66%

Company Profile

Trustmark Corp with over $12 billion in assets and more than 200 branches, Trustmark provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services in Mississippi, Alabama, Memphis, Houston, and the Florida Panhandle. Roughly 65% of its loans are in Mississippi, 12% in Houston, 10% in Alabama, and the rest are split between Memphis and Florida. Around three-fourths of its revenue comes from general banking, while insurance and wealth management services combine for roughly 10%.