Chemed: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 4.31% over the past year to $4.60, which beat the estimate of $4.29.

Revenue of $532,256,000 up by 5.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $511,850,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $18.20 and $18.50.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $560.00

52-week low: $417.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.55%

Company Overview

Chemed Corp operates subsidiaries in two main segments: VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment generates the majority of the firm's revenue. It provides hospice and palliative-care services to patients with terminal illnesses through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, and volunteers. The vast majority of the segment's revenue is received from the Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement programs. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also manufactures products and equipment used to provide these services. Chemed generates the majority of its revenue from business in the United States.