Recap: Usana Health Sciences Q2 Earnings

Shares of Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 41.67% year over year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of $1.71.

Revenue of $336,837,000 up by 30.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $332,610,000.

Guidance

Usana Sees FY21 EPS $6.15-$6.50 vs $6.37 Estimate, Sales $1.24B-$1.28B vs $1.27B Est.

Technicals

52-week high: $107.85

Company's 52-week low was at $72.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.39%

Company Overview

Usana Health Sciences Inc is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling science-based nutritional and personal-care products. The company operates through direct selling. It owns a number of product lines, such as Essentials, which contains core vitamin and mineral supplements; Optimizers, which includes targeted supplements for individuals' health and nutritional needs; Foods, which consists of low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products; and Sense Beautiful Science, which contains personal-care products related to skin and hair. The company conducts business worldwide, including Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, with the majority of its revenue generated from markets outside the United States.