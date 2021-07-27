Apple: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 49.61% over the past year to $1.30, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $81,434,000,000 up by 36.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $72,930,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Apple hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Apple hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/

Technicals

52-week high: $150.00

52-week low: $89.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.26%

Company Description

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), smartwatches (Apple Watch), and TV boxes (Apple TV), among others. The iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue. In addition, Apple offers its customers a variety of services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Care, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Card, and Apple Pay, among others. Apple's products run internally developed software and semiconductors, and the firm is well known for its integration of hardware, software and services. Apple's products are distributed online as well as through company-owned stores and third-party retailers. The company generates roughly 40% of its revenue from the Americas, with the remainder earned internationally.