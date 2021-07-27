Recap: South Plains Financial Q2 Earnings

Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) were flat after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 138.71% year over year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $51,843,000 declined by 6.33% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $52,330,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1481296&tp_key=063f99c9e8

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $25.08

Company's 52-week low was at $11.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.63%

Company Profile

South Plains Financial Inc operates as a bank holding company. The company provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. The company has two reportable segments: banking and insurance. The majority of the revenue is generated from the banking segment.