Recap: Hanmi Financial Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 140.00% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $58,458,000 declined by 10.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $54,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hanmi Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45751/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.29

Company's 52-week low was at $7.47

Price action over last quarter: down 14.24%

Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp is a Los Angeles-based bank that caters to Korean-Americans. The bank mainly focuses on small businesses and commercial and real estate loans. Hanmi also offers trade-finance products. The bank has several lending offices outside California and plans to expand outside the state mainly through acquisitions. The Bank's revenues are derived primarily from interest and fees on loans, interest, and dividends on the securities portfolio, and service charges on deposit accounts.