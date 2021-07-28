 Skip to main content

Why Alphabet's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. 

Alphabet reported quarterly earnings of $27.26 per share, which beat the estimate of $19.21 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $61.88 billion, which beat the estimate of $56.02 billion. 

“In Q2, there was a rising tide of online activity in many parts of the world, and we’re proud that our services helped so many consumers and businesses. Our long-term investments in AI and Google Cloud are helping us drive significant improvements in everyone’s digital experience," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet.

Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained Alphabet with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $2681 to $3071.

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained Alphabet with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $2700 to $3200.

Alphabet is the parent company of Google. 

Price Action: Alphabet made a new 52-week high in after hours trading yesterday.

At last check Wednesday, Alphabet was up 3.88% at $2,740.36.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Sundar Pichai why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

