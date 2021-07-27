Starbucks: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 319.57% year over year to $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $7,497,000,000 rose by 77.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,240,000,000.

Guidance

Starbucks Raises FY21 Adj. EPS Guidance From $2.90-$3.00 To $3.20-$3.25 vs $2.99 Est., Raises Consolidated Revenue Guidance From $28.5B-$29.3B To $29.1B-$29.3B vs $28.79B Est.

Technicals

52-week high: $126.32

52-week low: $74.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.14%

Company Profile

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating 32,900 stores across 83 countries as of March 2021. The firm operates in three segments: the Americas, international markets, and through retail channels via channel development. Starbucks primarily generates revenue from company-operated stores, with additional sales coming from royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, fresh coffee, and single-serve coffee products.