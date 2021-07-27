Mattel: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 111.54% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $1,026,000,000 up by 40.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $868,190,000.

Guidance

Mattel CEO Says 'We are pleased to raise guidance as we continue to improve profitability and accelerate topline growth,' Co Plans To Provide Guidance On Conference Cal

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rzhesrri

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.31

Company's 52-week low was at $10.54

Price action over last quarter: down 2.42%

Company Description

Mattel markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers. The company offers products for children and families, including toys for infants and preschoolers, girls and boys, youth electronics, handheld and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products, and plush and fashion-related toys. Mattel's owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl. In addition, it currently manufactures toy products for its segments both internally and externally (through outside manufacturers).