3M Stock Creeps Toward Resistance: A Technical Analysis

3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) posted beat-and-raise second-quarter earnings Tuesday, with earnings per share increasing 45.51% year-over-year to $2.59, which beat the Street estimate of $2.26.

Revenue was $8.95 billion, a gain of 24.72% from the same quarter last year, beating the estimate of $8.55 billion. The upcoming fiscal year’s revenue is expected to be around $35 billion.

3M was down 0.55% at $200.56 at the close Tuesday.

3M Daily Chart Analysis

Shares recently tested resistance in an ascending triangle pattern, but were unable to breakout and move past the resistance.

The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of consolidation.

The stock may find resistance near the 50-day moving average, while the 200-day moving average could hold as support.

Key 3M Levels To Watch

The ascending triangle was rejected at resistance and may fall to the higher low trendline before it picks up steam again.

The $205 level has held as resistance in the past. The higher low trendline is building up to this level and the stock could get pushed higher if it breaks out after being squeezed between these levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting right in the middle at 50 and has been hanging near 50 for the last couple weeks. This indicates that there has been a relatively equal amount of buyers and sellers in the past couple weeks. If the RSI makes a large move in either direction, it could hint the price is going to move in the same direction.

What’s Next For 3M?

Bullish traders wouldn’t mind seeing the stock fall back to the higher low trendline for support. It looks as though the stock is not ready to break out after recently failing to cross above the $205 level. Bulls would like a bounce at support before another try at breaking resistance after the failed attempt last time.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall below the higher low trendline. If the stock falls below the trendline and can stay below it, the stock may be ready to see a further bearish push. Bears want to see the stock fall below the 200-day moving average for a potential change in trend and sentiment.