Alamos Gold Earnings Preview

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Alamos Gold modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.05 on revenue of $167.43 million. In the same quarter last year, Alamos Gold announced EPS of $0.03 on revenue of $126.20 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 66.67%. Revenue would be up 32.67% from the same quarter last year. Alamos Gold's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.05 EPS Actual 0.13 0.15 0.15 0.03 Revenue Estimate 167.43 M 167.43 M 147.86 M 167.43 M Revenue Actual 227.40 M 226.60 M 218.40 M 126.20 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Alamos Gold have declined 28.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Alamos Gold is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.