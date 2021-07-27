Preview: Costamare's Earnings

On Wednesday, July 28, Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Costamare EPS is expected to be around $0.54, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $159.00 million. Costamare earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.26 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $111.87 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 107.69%. Sales would be up 42.13% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.25 0.22 0.21 EPS Actual 0.31 0.27 0.22 0.26 Revenue Estimate 124.77 M 120.87 M 115.29 M 120.41 M Revenue Actual 126.72 M 119.14 M 107.90 M 111.87 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 111.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Costamare is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.