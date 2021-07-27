Preview: Benchmark Electronics's Earnings

On Wednesday, July 28, Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Benchmark Electronics reporting earnings of $0.26 per share on sales of $531.67 million. In the same quarter last year, Benchmark Electronics posted EPS of $0.07 on sales of $490.97 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 271.43%. Revenue would be up 8.29% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Benchmark Electronics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.33 0.28 0.09 EPS Actual 0.21 0.34 0.32 0.07 Revenue Estimate 502.33 M 521.33 M 511.33 M 474.33 M Revenue Actual 505.72 M 521.25 M 525.95 M 490.97 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics were trading at $25.14 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Benchmark Electronics is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.