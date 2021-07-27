Recap: Simmons First National Q2 Earnings

Shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.78% year over year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $194,457,000 decreased by 9.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $190,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Simmons First National hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Simmons First National hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qrytnvuh

Technicals

52-week high: $33.43

Company's 52-week low was at $14.84

Price action over last quarter: down 4.99%

Company Overview

Simmons First National Corp is a financial holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing banking services including consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises construction, single family residential and commercial loans; non-real estate loans, nonaccrual and past due loans; and credit card loans, student loans and other consumer loans. It also offers a range of products and services such as trust services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance, consumer finance and small business administration lending. All the business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of United States.