Recap: Ecolab Q2 Earnings
Shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 87.69% over the past year to $1.22, which beat the estimate of $1.20.
Revenue of $3,163,000,000 rose by 17.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,110,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Ecolab hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Ecolab hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 27, 2021
Time: 01:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ecolab.com%2F&eventid=3193112&sessionid=1&key=B04F194F20C1166918BC3EDDDFF936EF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
52-week high: $230.00
52-week low: $181.25
Price action over last quarter: down 1.32%
Company Overview
Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. The company has a strong hold on the U.S. market and is looking to increase its profitability abroad. Additionally, Ecolab serves customers in water, manufacturing, and life sciences end markets, selling customized solutions.
