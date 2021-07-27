Recap: Ecolab Q2 Earnings

Shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 87.69% over the past year to $1.22, which beat the estimate of $1.20.

Revenue of $3,163,000,000 rose by 17.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,110,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Ecolab hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ecolab hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ecolab.com%2F&eventid=3193112&sessionid=1&key=B04F194F20C1166918BC3EDDDFF936EF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $230.00

52-week low: $181.25

Price action over last quarter: down 1.32%

Company Overview

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. The company has a strong hold on the U.S. market and is looking to increase its profitability abroad. Additionally, Ecolab serves customers in water, manufacturing, and life sciences end markets, selling customized solutions.