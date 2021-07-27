 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Ecolab Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 9:17am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 87.69% over the past year to $1.22, which beat the estimate of $1.20.

Revenue of $3,163,000,000 rose by 17.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,110,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Ecolab hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ecolab hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ecolab.com%2F&eventid=3193112&sessionid=1&key=B04F194F20C1166918BC3EDDDFF936EF&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $230.00

52-week low: $181.25

Price action over last quarter: down 1.32%

Company Overview

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. The company has a strong hold on the U.S. market and is looking to increase its profitability abroad. Additionally, Ecolab serves customers in water, manufacturing, and life sciences end markets, selling customized solutions.

 

Related Articles (ECL)

Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
Ecolab's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com