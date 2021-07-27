 Skip to main content

Camden National: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 65.75% year over year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $1.14.

Revenue of $44,849,000 declined by 3.76% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $46,710,000.

Outlook

Camden National hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 03:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cac/mediaframe/45797/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $49.66

52-week low: $28.32

Price action over last quarter: down 4.42%

Company Description

Camden National Corporation is a banking solutions provider in the United States. Its core business is providing commercial banking products to individuals and corporates. Its consumer and commercial banking services entail services such as loans and deposits, savings and online banking, treasury management solutions and non-profit products to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers. The company also offers investment management and fiduciary services. In addition, it offers various other services which include lending to dentists, optometrists and veterinarians across the United States.

 

