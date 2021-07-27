 Skip to main content

Raytheon Technologies Tops Q2 Estimates, Lifts FY21 Guidance

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 9:04am   Comments
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTXreported second-quarter net sales growth of 13% Y/Y to $15.88 billion, beating the consensus of $15.82 billion.
  • Adjusted Sales by segments: Collins Aerospace $4.55 billion (+6% Y/Y), Pratt & Whitney $4.28 billion (+19% Y/Y), Raytheon Intelligence & Space $3.81 billion (+12% Y/Y), and Raytheon Missiles & Defense $3.99 billion (+15% Y/Y).
  • The company said its results are driven by the growth in defense businesses and commercial aerospace recovery.
  • Adjusted EPS increased by 164% of $1.03, beating the consensus of $0.93.
  • Raytheon generated operating cash from continuing operations of $1.3 billion compared to $210 million a year ago and a free cash flow of $966 million for the quarter.
  • Backlog at the end of the quarter was $151.8 billion, of which $85.7 billion was from commercial aerospace and $66.1 billion was from defense and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.12.
  • The company repurchased $632 million of shares during the quarter.
  • The adjusted operating profit increased by 112.7% Y/Y to $1.86 billion, and the margin expanded by around 550 bps to 11.7%.
  • Adjusted segment operating profit margin improved to 9.4%, compared to 3.9% in 2Q20.
  • The company achieved approximately $185 million in incremental synergies.
  • FY21 Outlook: The company expects sales of $64.4 billion - $65.4 billion (up from prior of $63.9 billion - $65.4 billion) vs. a consensus of $65.37 billion.
  • It expects Adjusted EPS of $3.85 - $4.00, (up from prior expectations of $3.50 - $3.70) vs. consensus of $3.85. Free cash flow of $4.5 billion - $5.0 billion, up from the prior view of $4.5 billion.
  • Price Action: RTX shares are trading higher by 1.51% at $87.25 in premarket on Tuesday.

