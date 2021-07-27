Home Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.96% year over year to $1.34, which beat the estimate of $1.21.

Revenue of $24,110,000 higher by 7.55% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $24,530,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Home Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $39.84

52-week low: $22.71

Price action over last quarter: down 0.62%

Company Overview

Home Bancorp Inc is engaged in attracting deposits from the public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. The principal sources of funds are customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments and funds borrowed from outside sources such as the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. These funds are primarily used for the origination of loans, including one-to-four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans, and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. Its primary expenses are interest expense on deposits and borrowings and general operating expenses.