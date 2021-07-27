Why General Electric's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

General Electric reported second-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate by a penny. The company reported quarterly revenue of $18.30 billion, which beat the estimate of $18.13 billion.

General Electric increased its 2021 outlook for industrial free cash flow from a range of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to a range of $3.5 billion to $5 billion.

"Orders and revenue returned to growth, our operating margins expanded across all segments, and we generated positive Industrial free cash flow. Momentum is building across our businesses, driven by Healthcare and services overall, with Aviation showing early signs of recovery," said H. Lawrence Culp Jr., chairman and CEO of General Electric.

Price Action: General Electric has traded as high as $14.41 and as low as $5.93 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 4.18% at $13.46.