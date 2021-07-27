 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why General Electric's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 27, 2021 8:50am   Comments
Share:

General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. 

General Electric reported second-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate by a penny. The company reported quarterly revenue of $18.30 billion, which beat the estimate of $18.13 billion. 

General Electric increased its 2021 outlook for industrial free cash flow from a range of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to a range of $3.5 billion to $5 billion.

"Orders and revenue returned to growth, our operating margins expanded across all segments, and we generated positive Industrial free cash flow. Momentum is building across our businesses, driven by Healthcare and services overall, with Aviation showing early signs of recovery," said H. Lawrence Culp Jr., chairman and CEO of General Electric.

Price Action: General Electric has traded as high as $14.41 and as low as $5.93 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 4.18% at $13.46.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

GE Stock: A Technical Analysis
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: General Electric Q2 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Tech Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For July 27, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: H. Lawrence Culp Jr. why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com