Corning: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 112.00% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $3,504,000,000 up by 35.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,400,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.54 and $0.59.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $3,500,000,000 and $3,700,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p8cvwutj

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $46.82

52-week low: $29.07

Price action over last quarter: down 7.44%

Company Description

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.