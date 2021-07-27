 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Corning: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 112.00% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $3,504,000,000 up by 35.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,400,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.54 and $0.59.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $3,500,000,000 and $3,700,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p8cvwutj

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $46.82

52-week low: $29.07

Price action over last quarter: down 7.44%

Company Description

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

 

Related Articles (GLW)

Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
Analyzing Corning's Unusual Options Activity
Verizon Launches Commercial Private 5G In US: Reuters
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Dun & Bradstreet, Norfolk Southern And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com