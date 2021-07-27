Recap: Hubbell Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 26.20% year over year to $2.36, which beat the estimate of $2.16.

Revenue of $1,192,000,000 rose by 25.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,170,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.50 and $8.80.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,646,460,000 and $4,730,180,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aadnwojx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $201.06

52-week low: $130.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.51%

Company Overview

Hubbell is a diversified conglomerate industrial company that mostly competes in the electrical components market. Its products and services serve vital portions of the U.S. electrical supply chain, including transmission and distribution as well as the commercial, industrial, and residential end markets. The company organizes its business into two segments--electrical and power systems. The consolidated business sells about two thirds of its products via distributors, with the remainder sold via direct sales to utilities and contractors. The 2018 acquisition of Aclara, folded into the utility solutions segment, brought Hubbell a portfolio of smart meters and communication sensors that serves electrical, water, and gas utilities.