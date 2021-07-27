 Skip to main content

Recap: Lincoln Electric Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 108.75% over the past year to $1.67, which beat the estimate of $1.44.

Revenue of $826,454,000 higher by 39.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $787,540,000.

Guidance

Lincoln Electric Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Lincoln Electric Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k59exu73

Technicals

52-week high: $137.65

52-week low: $86.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.35%

Company Overview

Lincoln Electric is a leading manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The firm's portfolio of products includes arc-welding solutions, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and brazing and soldering alloys, as well as automation solutions. Lincoln Electric serves clients in the general fabrication, heavy industries, automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy and process industries, among other end markets. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has operations in 19 countries and has 11,000 employees worldwide. The company generated roughly $2.7 billion in sales and $328 million in adjusted operating income in 2020.

 

