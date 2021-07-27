 Skip to main content

Recap: Turning Point Brands Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 18.31% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $122,643,000 higher by 16.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $106,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Turning Point Brands raised FY21 sales guidance from $422 million-$440 million to $447 million-$462 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.turningpointbrands.com%2F&eventid=3193559&sessionid=1&key=3475164357F8B4D782F4841FBF92F539&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $61.08

52-week low: $25.99

Price action over last quarter: down 4.66%

Company Description

Turning Point Brands Inc operates as an independent provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the U.S. It offers a wide range of products across the OTP spectrum including moist snuff tobacco (MST), loose-leaf chewing tobacco, premium cigarette papers, make- your-own (MYO) cigar wraps, cigars, liquid vapor products, and tobacco vaporizer products. It operates in three segments Smokeless products; Smoking products and NewGen products. Its portfolio of brands in the OTP industry includes Stoker's in the Smokeless segment, Zig-Zag in the Smoking segment, and VaporBeast and VaporFi in the NewGen segment.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

