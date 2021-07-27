 Skip to main content

Capital City Bank Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 20.00% over the past year to $0.44, which missed the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $52,453,000 declined by 5.76% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $55,730,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Capital City Bank Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $28.98

52-week low: $17.55

Price action over last quarter: down 5.53%

Company Overview

Capital City Bank Group Inc is the United States-based group primarily engaged in Banking services, Trust and asset management services, and Brokerage services. It offers retail and commercial banking business in the form of traditional deposit and credit services, asset management, trust, mortgage banking, merchant services, bank cards, data processing, and securities brokerage services among others through its banking offices in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

