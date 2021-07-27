 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Sirius XM Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.67% over the past year to $0.07, which were in line with the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $2,159,000,000 higher by 15.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,060,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Sirius XM said it sees FY21 sales of $8.55 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sofgksek

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.14

52-week low: $4.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.36%

Company Overview

SiriusXM Holdings is now composed of two businesses: SiriusXM and Pandora. SiriusXM transmits music, talk shows, sports, and news via its two satellite radio networks, primarily to consumers in vehicles who pay a subscription fee. The firm's radios come preinstalled on a wide range of light vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The firm acquired Pandora Media in February 2019 via an all-stock transaction. Pandora is a streaming music platform that offers an ad-supported radio option and a paid on-demand service. Liberty Media owns 68% of SiriusXM, traded through its Liberty SiriusXM Group tracking stock.

 

Related Articles (SIRI)

Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
Amid 'Space Jam' Sequel Success, LeBron James' SpringHill Media Seeks Investors
SiriusXM Signs Megyn Kelly For New Talk Show
8 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Price Over Earnings Overview: Sirius XM Holdings
Howard Stern Takes The Whole Summer Off And His Fans Are Not Happy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com