Waste Management: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 44.32% over the past year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $1.18.

Revenue of $4,476,000,000 up by 25.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,230,000,000.

Outlook

Waste Management raised its FY21 sales growth guidance from 10.75-11.25% to 15.5-16% year over year.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ysugycbk

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $147.02

Company's 52-week low was at $106.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.54%

Company Overview

Waste Management ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating approximately 268 active landfills and about 350 transfer stations (includes acquired Advanced Disposal landfills and transfer stations). The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

 

