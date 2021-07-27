Recap: First Foundation Q2 Earnings

Shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 45.00% year over year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $71,945,000 rose by 25.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $68,460,000.

Looking Ahead

First Foundation hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ff-inc.com%2F&eventid=3192418&sessionid=1&key=4D282FDC254CB98A570CF83C7D1FACF5®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $25.81

52-week low: $12.29

Price action over last quarter: down 6.78%

Company Description

First Foundation Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in providing personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families. The company focuses on segments namely Banking and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It also offers loans to individuals and entities that own and operate multifamily residential and commercial real estate properties as well as business banking products and services to small to moderate-sized businesses, professional firms and consumer banking products and services to individuals.