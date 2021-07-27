Recap: Boston Scientific Q2 Earnings

Shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) fell 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 400.00% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $3,077,000,000 higher by 53.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,940,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected between $0.39 and $0.41.

Q3 revenue expected between $2,978,000,000 and $3,031,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.bostonscientific.com/events-and-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $44.63

Company's 52-week low was at $32.99

Price action over last quarter: down 1.25%

Company Overview

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, structural heart disease, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.