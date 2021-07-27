Recap: Stanley Black & Decker Q2 Earnings

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 92.50% over the past year to $3.08, which beat the estimate of $2.87.

Revenue of $4,301,000,000 rose by 36.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,210,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $11.35 and $11.65.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bcxs4cje

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $225.00

Company's 52-week low was at $148.88

Price action over last quarter: down 1.19%

Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates three business segments: tools and storage, security, and industrial. Tools and storage, the largest segment by revenue, sells hand tools and power tools to professional end-users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers. Security installs electronic security systems and provides electronic security services including alarm monitoring and video surveillance. Industrial sells engineered fastening products such as stud-welding systems, blind inserts and tools, and engineered plastic and mechanical fasteners. The largest end market is the United States of America.