Recap: Graphic Packaging Q2 Earnings

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% over the past year to $0.26, which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $1,737,000,000 rose by 7.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,690,000,000.

Outlook

Graphic Packaging Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Graphic Packaging Holding hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.graphicpkg.com%2F&eventid=3190474&sessionid=1&key=8AC2B9759B32AC9CA7A7F826BB4CB6D4®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $19.75

Company's 52-week low was at $13.13

Price action over last quarter: down 4.60%

Company Description

Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based consumer packaging products through its subsidiaries. The company's two primary functions include the sale of paperboard packaging and the operation of paperboard mills. The paperboard packaging business includes packaging for beverages, including beer and soft drinks as well as food, including cereal, frozen foods, and pet foods. The firm also sells paperboard packaging for household products, including dishwasher and laundry detergent and personal care products. Graphic Packaging operates papermills that sell laminated and coated packaging products to third parties. The majority of revenue comes from the Americas.