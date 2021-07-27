 Skip to main content

HealthStream Beat On Q2 Earnings Estimates, But Profits, Margins Hit By Higher Expenses

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:25am   Comments
  • HealthStream Inc (NASDAQ: HSTMposted Q2 EPS of $0.08, beating the $(0.03) consensus but fell 27% Y/Y.
  • Sales increased 7% Y/Y to $64.8 million, surpassing the consensus of $61.8 million.
  • Revenues from the Workforce Solutions segment were $52.2 million, increasing 7% Y/Y. Sales from recent acquisitions and growth in other solutions more than offset the lost legacy resuscitation revenues.
  • Revenues from the Provider Solutions segment were $12.7 million compared to $11.7 million a year ago, primarily attributable to subscription revenues.
  • Operating margin contracted from 7.1% to 5.3% due to higher operating expenses and amortization, primarily associated with businesses acquired over the past year.
  • Net income fell 29% to $2.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA improved from $12.1 million to $14.5 million. The cash balance stood at $55.1 million. 
  • FY21 Guidance: HealthStream raised its sales guidance to $253 million - $257 million from $245 million to 255 million, higher than the $251.3 million consensus.
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA of $48 million - $50 million, compared to the earlier outlook of $40 million - $44 million.
  • Price Action: HSTM shares closed at $29.43 on Monday.

Health Care Small Cap

