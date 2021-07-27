 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Centene Reports Mixed Bag On Q2 Earnings, Raises FY2021 Sales Outlook

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:
Centene Reports Mixed Bag On Q2 Earnings, Raises FY2021 Sales Outlook
  • Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNCreported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.25, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 and lower than $2.40 reported a year ago.
  • Sales for the quarter increased 12% Y/Y to $31.0 billion, slightly ahead of the consensus of $30.1 billion.
  • The increase was due to Medicaid membership growth resulting from the ongoing suspension of eligibility redeterminations, membership growth in the Medicare business, and recent acquisition of PANTHERx, partially offset by the repeal of the health insurer fee.
  • Health Benefits Ratio improved to 88.3%, from 82.1%, attributable to overall lower utilization in Q2 of 2020 due to the pandemic, higher utilization in the Marketplace business in Q2 of 2021.
  • Managed care membership reached 25.4 million, +3% Y/Y.
  • For the quarter, GAAP diluted EPS loss came in $(0.92), a turnaround from the income of $2.05 a year ago. During the quarter, Centene recorded a legal settlement reserve estimate of $1.25 billion.
  • IT generated an operating cash flow of $1.7 billion for Q2.
  • FY 2021 Guidance: Centene sees an adjusted EPS of $5.05-$5.35 in line with the consensus of $5.20.
  • It expects FY21 higher sales of $123.3 billion - $125.3 billion (higher than consensus of $120.7 billion at the midpoint of $124.3 billion), compared to $120.1 billion - $122.1 billion reported in the Q1 release.
  • Price Action: CNC shares closed at $72.67 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNC)

Centene: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ScPharma's Positive Data, Lilly Goes Shopping, LeMaitre Pre-Announces Q2 Revenues
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Centene
Biogen's Costly Alzheimer's Treatment May Face Restricted Medicare Access: WSJ
Where Centene Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com