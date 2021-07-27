7 Stocks To Watch For July 27, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.13 billion before the opening bell. GE shares rose 0.8% to $13.02 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $1.00 per share on revenue of $72.93 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares gained 0.2% to $149.26 in after-hours trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Total vehicle production totaled 206,421, up 151% year over year. Deliveries in the second quarter were up 121% year-over-year to 201,304. Tesla shares gained 1% to $664.16 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $19.21 per share on revenue of $56.02 billion. Alphabet shares gained 0.5% to $2,694.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.55 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares slipped 0.1% to $201.50 in after-hours trading.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.68 to $2.80 per share on sales of $660 million to $680 million. F5 Networks shares surged 6.1% to $204.27 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $44.10 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares rose 0.2% to $289.62 in after-hours trading.
