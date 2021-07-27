 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 4:03am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $146.03 million.

• Aarons (NYSE:AAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $445.09 million.

• Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.80 million.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $23.70 million.

• MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $40.54 million.

• Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $30.95 million.

• Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $615.16 million.

• Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $462.00 million.

• GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $75.08 million.

• NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $53.44 million.

• TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $745.78 million.

• Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $15.82 billion.

• Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $923.62 million.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $167.69 million.

• Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $373.51 million.

• FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $735.20 million.

• First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $68.46 million.

• Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $190.50 million.

• Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $974.82 million.

• Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $106.22 million.

• Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $144.10 million.

• Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.

• Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $179.45 million.

• Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.

• Polaris (NYSE:PII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $760.09 million.

• AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $60.07 million.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $787.54 million.

• Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $389.16 million.

• Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $46.71 million.

• Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $538.02 million.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $121.86 million.

• Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.

• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $17.88 billion.

• Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $486.04 million.

• IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $359.37 million.

• DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $181.53 million.

• Corning (NYSE:GLW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.

• Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $907.01 million.

• 3M (NYSE:MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.55 billion.

• Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• General Electric (NYSE:GE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.13 billion.

• Centene (NYSE:CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $30.15 billion.

• PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.

• Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $264.94 million.

• United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $23.24 billion.

• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $137.23 million.

• Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.29 million.

• EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $108.96 million.

• Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $105.08 million.

• Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $81.29 million.

• Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $217.51 million.

• Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $630.19 million.

• QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Olin (NYSE:OLN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.94 million.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $52.33 million.

• Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $180.17 million.

• Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $311.05 million.

• Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $114.20 million.

• Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $178.24 million.

• First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $98.87 million.

• Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $56.77 million.

• Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $339.09 million.

• Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $76.68 million.

• Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $125.49 million.

• Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $39.97 million.

• Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $598.53 million.

• NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $272.07 million.

• First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $157.67 million.

• Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.95 per share on revenue of $386.24 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $12.75 million.

• EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $98.49 million.

• First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $94.31 million.

• iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSE:FM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $199.72 million.

• Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $172.68 million.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $200.66 million.

• Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $65.00 million.

• Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $118.28 million.

• Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $44.42 million.

• Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $64.40 million.

• Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $183.55 million.

• Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $54.27 million.

• American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $84.17 million.

• John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $452.96 million.

• Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $269.54 million.

• Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $317.09 million.

• Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $295.60 million.

• Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $280.54 million.

• Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $311.78 million.

• Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $500.07 million.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $40.63 million.

• Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $156.94 million.

• Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $868.19 million.

• Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $36.91 million.

• Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $589.47 million.

• Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $56.63 million.

• IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $685.88 million.

• AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.10 million.

• Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $332.61 million.

• Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.

• Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $685.11 million.

• Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $172.10 million.

• Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $456.51 million.

• Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $511.85 million.

• Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $742.58 million.

• Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $134.38 million.

• Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $681.79 million.

• Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $17.46 per share on revenue of $465.34 million.

• Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• NOV (NYSE:NOV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $790.35 million.

• Chubb (NYSE:CB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $8.33 billion.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $470.58 million.

• Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion.

• Visa (NYSE:V) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.85 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $19.14 per share on revenue of $56.03 billion.

• Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $696.74 million.

• Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $7.24 billion.

• Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $44.10 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $19.21 per share on revenue of $56.02 billion.

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $72.93 billion.

• Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

