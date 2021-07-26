NBT Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 61.40% over the past year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $118,494,000 up by 2.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $117,280,000.

Looking Ahead

NBT Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $42.79

Company's 52-week low was at $26.10

Price action over last quarter: down 13.80%

Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company that operates primarily through its subsidiaries. The company's principal sources of revenue include management fees and dividends it receives through its subsidiaries. NBT Bank is a full-service community bank offering a full range of retail and commercial banking products, as well as trust and investment services. Loans products include consumer loans, home equity loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans. Nearly half of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans. The bank serves individuals, corporations, and municipalities, and operates scores of locations throughout the states of New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.