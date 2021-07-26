Universal Health Services: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 28.33% over the past year to $3.76, which beat the estimate of $2.68.

Revenue of $3,197,880,000 rose by 17.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,010,000,000.

Outlook

Universal Health Services Raises FY21 Adj. EPS Guidance From $10.05-$11.05 To $11.46-$12.16 vs $11 Est.; Raises Sales Guidance From $12.125B-$12.361B To $12.351B-$12.501B vs $12.34B Est.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $162.51

52-week low: $99.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.96%

Company Overview

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers. Each segment contributes roughly half of the firm's overall revenue. Universal Health Services receives a significant portion of its net patient revenue from Medicare and Medicaid. The largest proportion of the firm's net patient revenue is paid by managed care organizations.