Why Lockheed Martin's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) is trading lower Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Lockheed Martin reported quarterly earnings of $6.52 per share, which came in below the estimate of $6.53 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $17.03 billion, which beat the estimate of $16.93 billion.

"Our teams continue to deliver on key platform programs while also advancing technologies critical for 21st century deterrence and scientific discovery. And as a result, we are maintaining our prior guidance for full-year sales, segment operating profit, and cash from operations, while raising guidance for full-year EPS," said James Taiclet, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin.

Price Action: Lockheed Martin has traded as high as $402.37 and as low as $319.81 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was down 3.20% at $368.58.