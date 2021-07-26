Earnings Outlook For Repligen

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Repligen earnings of $0.52 per share. Revenue will likely be around $144.10 million, according to the consensus estimate. Repligen EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.42. Revenue was $87.50 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 23.81% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 64.69% from the same quarter last year. Repligen's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.31 0.28 0.27 EPS Actual 0.68 0.52 0.40 0.42 Revenue Estimate 117.01 M 93.88 M 86.45 M 78.38 M Revenue Actual 142.84 M 108.65 M 94.06 M 87.50 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen were trading at $209.92 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Repligen is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.