Preview: AudioCodes's Earnings

On Tuesday, July 27, AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see AudioCodes reporting earnings of $0.36 per share on sales of $60.07 million. In the same quarter last year, AudioCodes reported earnings per share of $0.32 on revenue of $53.52 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 12.5% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 12.23% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.37 0.31 0.27 EPS Actual 0.37 0.44 0.38 0.32 Revenue Estimate 57.98 M 58.07 M 55.63 M 52.90 M Revenue Actual 58.84 M 58.67 M 56.56 M 53.52 M

Stock Performance

Shares of AudioCodes were trading at $32.29 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AudioCodes is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.