Heartland Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Heartland Bancorp (OTC:HLAN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.53% over the past year to $2.06, which beat the estimate of $1.89.

Revenue of $15,400,000 up by 4.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $15,040,000.

Guidance

Heartland Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Heartland Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $95.51

52-week low: $64.00

Price action over last quarter: down 3.16%

Company Overview

Heartland Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates around fifteen full-service banking offices. The bank provides commercial banking, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and other financial products and services. It also offers personal banking services, which include certificates and individual retirement accounts, mortgage loans, personal loans, credit cards. Its other business services include savings and money market, business loans, and additional business services. In addition, it also offers electronic banking services, which include personal online banking, bill pay, mobile banking, e-statements, business online banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and online account center.