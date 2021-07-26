Lennox International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 53.87% over the past year to $4.57, which beat the estimate of $4.26.

Revenue of $1,239,000,000 higher by 31.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,150,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Lennox International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Lennox International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 26, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/deghkoi3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $356.36

Company's 52-week low was at $258.82

Price action over last quarter: down 5.45%

Company Profile

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2020, residential HVAC was 65% of sales, commercial HVAC was 22%, and refrigeration accounted for the remaining 13% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company generates most of its sales in North America.