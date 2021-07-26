 Skip to main content

RPM International: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.27% year over year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $1,744,000,000 rose by 19.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,680,000,000.

Outlook

RPM International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $99.30

52-week low: $77.85

Price action over last quarter: down 3.91%

Company Description

RPM International manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributers, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a variety of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups, to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

 

