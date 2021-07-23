Intel's Q2 Results Show It Is Not Losing Focus

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) revealed its second-quarter 2021 financial results yesterday. The digitization transformation and switching to cloud services continue to accelerate, and a company like Intel sees that as the opportunity for even bigger growth. Even with the current semiconductor shortage, Intel is not losing its focus on both innovations and the implementation of new solutions.

The company's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, appointed earlier in 2021, believes we are at the beginning of the semiconductor industry's decade of sustained growth and that Intel has a unique position to capitalize on that trend. As the momentum is strengthening, execution is increasing, the company's products are being chosen for top and flagship products. We can also see good results in other companies in the semiconductor business, like Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Second-Quarter Results

Intel's second-quarter results are positive and the proof of the momentum building up, as mentioned by Gelsinger. GAAP revenues for Q2 were $19.6 billion, significantly higher than the expected $17.8 billion, and there was no change when looking back year over year.

However, non-GAAP revenues were $18.5 billion, exceeding the April guidance by $700 million, and that is 2% up compared to the previous year. Intel's Data Center Group (DCG) generated $6.5 billion compared to the expected $5.9 billion. Client computing generated the expected revenues of 9.95 billion, while the actual revenues were $10.1 billion. GAAP earnings per share were $1.24, while the non-GAAP EPS were $1.28, which also surpassed April's guidance of $1.07.

The Good Trend In The Semiconductor Industry

Another chipmaker, Dallas-based Texas Instruments, also reported Q2 earnings that topped the expectations. These good results were due to revenues growth and an increase in profits. The analysts expected revenues of $4.36 billion, and the company managed to generate $4.58 billion. That is a sales increase of 41% when looking year over year. Expected earnings per share were $2.05, while the analysts expected $1.83. However, the sales guidance for the current quarter was below the investors' wishes, so the share price dropped upon the news.

Outlook

As revenue, EPS, and gross margin exceeded the Q2 guidance, Intel raised its 2021 full-year guidance. So expected GAAP revenues are $77.6 billion and non-GAAP revenues are expected to amount to $73.5 billion (which is an increase of $1 billion), resulting in expected GAAP EPS of $4.09 and non-GAAP EPS of $4.80. Planned CAPEX is between $19 billion and $20 billion and free cash flow should be $11 billion, which is an increase of $500 million versus prior expectations. Gelsinger estimates that the semiconductor shortage will start loosening in the second half of the year, but it will take another one to two years until the demand is completely met.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com

The post Intel's Q2 Results Show It Is Not Losing Focus appeared first on IAM Newswire.

Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay