 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Schlumberger Shares Gain After Q2 Earnings Beat, Declares $0.125 Dividend

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 8:48am   Comments
Share:
Schlumberger Shares Gain After Q2 Earnings Beat, Declares $0.125 Dividend
  • Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLBreported second-quarter revenue growth of 5.2% year-over-year to $5.63 billion, beating the consensus of $5.50 billion.
  • Revenue by division: Digital & Integration $817 million (+32% Y/Y), Reservoir Performance $1.12 billion (-4% Y/Y), Well Construction $2.11 billion (+1% Y/Y), Production Systems $1.68 billion (+8% Y/Y).
  • EPS improved to $0.30, compared to EPS loss of $(2.47) a year ago, beating consensus of $0.26.
  • Schlumberger’s North America revenue grew 11% sequentially, driven by U.S. land revenue, which increased 19% due to higher drilling activity and increased sales of well and surface production systems.
  • Pretax operating margin expanded by 162 bps sequentially to 14.3%.
  • Cash flow from operations for year-to-date totaled $1.65 billion, compared to $1.59 billion a year ago. Free cash flow stands at $1.03 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 42.9% Y/Y to $1.19 billion, and margin expanded by 560 bps to 21.3%.
  • The company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on October 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2021.
  • Price action: SLB shares traded higher by 2.29% at $28.62 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLB)

Schlumberger: Q2 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of PMI Data
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2021
Analyzing Schlumberger's Unusual Options Activity
Earnings Preview For Schlumberger
What Does Schlumberger's Debt Look Like?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com