Gentex: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1700.00% year over year to $0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $428,005,000 higher by 86.15% year over year, which missed the estimate of $470,580,000.

Guidance

Gentex hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/22y3vefc

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $37.75

Company's 52-week low was at $24.99

Price action over last quarter: down 10.20%

Company Profile

Gentex was founded in 1974 to produce smoke-detection equipment. The company sold its first glare-control interior mirror in 1982 and its first model using electrochromic technology in 1987. Automotive revenue is about 98% of total revenue, and the company is constantly developing new applications for the technology to remain on top. Sales from 2020 totaled about $1.7 billion with 38.2 million mirrors shipped. The company is based in Zeeland, Michigan.