Recap: Regions Financial Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 408.00% over the past year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $1,563,000,000 up by 1.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,550,000,000.

Guidance

Regions Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rf/mediaframe/44682/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.81

52-week low: $10.45

Price action over last quarter: down 10.18%

Company Profile

Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, insurance, and trust services.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

